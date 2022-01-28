Japanese ambassador calls on Dr. Fehmida

UrduPoint.com

The Japanese ambassador Mitsuhiro Wada called on the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Friday and discussed matters related to bilateral political, social and sports relations between the both countries

In the meeting, the minister briefed the ambassador on the importance and role of IPC Ministry after the 18th amendment, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, it was decided that on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-Japan diplomatic relations, steps would be taken to promote sports to further strengthen the friendship between the twos countries.

It was discussed that Japanese companies and businesses would invest in Pakistan in the sports sector in the near future.

The minister informed Wada that Pakistan was one of the few countries in Asia where best profit can be obtained by investing in the sports sector. "Pakistan is also one of the leading countries in the world in terms of ease of doing businesses," she said.

The ambassador expressed the hope that excellent trade, political and cultural relations between the two countries would further be enhanced.

The meeting was also attended by Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, IPC Secretary and Fayaz-ul-Haq, IPC Joint Secretary.

>