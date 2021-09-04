Japanese ambassador congratulate Pak athletes for Tokyo Paralympics

The Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori has congratulated the Pakistani athletes for their performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, saying they have made the nation proud

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori has congratulated the Pakistani athletes for their performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, saying they have made the nation proud.

"The commitment and hard work by those athletes is exemplary. They have made their country proud especially the performance by Mr. Haidar Ali for achieving the gold medal. This could be the defining moment in which we see Pakistan's athletes rising in the world of sport. We all wish Pakistani para-athletes well in the future Paralympic Games," he said in a statement issued here.

After thirteen days of serious competitions with the Paralympians' best performance, the Tokyo Paralympics comes to a close tonight with the closing ceremony to be held at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

"Harmonious Cacophony", the theme of the closing ceremony, was acknowledging diversity among people and transforming their difference into a shared unity. Let's welcome the Pakistani Paralympic team back home with a massive applause," he said.

The ambassador expressed his sincere gratitude to all associated with the Tokyo Paralympic Games including athletes, coaches, staff and their families and friends.