Japanese ambassador congratulates Arshad Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan's premier Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for qualifying for the final of men's javelin throw competition at the Tokyo Olympics with a superb throw of 85.16m.

"I am truly delighted to see Pakistan's success in Tokyo Olympics. My sincere congratulations to Arshad Nadeem, his family and the people of Pakistan for achieving this amazing success at the Tokyo Olympics and reaching to the medal round.

This is a great moment for all of you to rejoice. I wish him good luck and success for the final", said Ambassador MATSUDA in his congratulatory message issued here.

Arshad Nadeem topped his group to make it to the finals of men's javelin throw with a throw of 85.16m, as the qualification mark was 83.50m. The final of the men's javelin throw competition at the Tokyo Olympics was scheduled to be held on August 7.