Japanese Ambassador Congratulates Arshad Nadeem

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Japanese Ambassador congratulates Arshad Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori has congratulated Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's premier javelin thrower for showing great talent by winning fifth place in the final of men's javelin throw competition in the Tokyo Olympics.

In a messages issued here on Sunday, the Japanese Ambassador conveyed his best wishes to Arshad for his future endeavours.

"Though, unfortunately, you could not win a place on the medal winning podium but, I believe, you have won many hearts back home for your brilliant performance in the world's mega event." "I congratulate you for having the honour of competing in the final round played for the medals. Keep up your efforts with fresh zeal and I am sure, the day is not far when you will be on victory stand", said the ambassador.

More Stories From Sports

