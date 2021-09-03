UrduPoint.com

Japanese Ambassador Congratulates Haider For Winning Gold

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:40 PM

Japanese ambassador congratulates Haider for winning gold

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori, has congratulated Pakistan's premier para-athlete Haider Ali, for displaying top performance by winning the gold medal in the final of Men's Discus throw (F37) competition at the Tokyo Paralympics.

"I am truly delighted to see Pakistani athlete's success in the Tokyo Paralympics.

 My sincere congratulations to Haider Ali, his family and the people of Pakistan for this amazing success to achieve the Gold Medal.

"I believe that you have made your country proud and won many hearts back home for your brilliant performance in the world's mega event," he said in a statement issued here.

Haider Ali secured the Gold Medal in men's Discus throw (F37) with a throw of 55.26m, which also was his personal best score.

