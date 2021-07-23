Japanese ambassador wishes success for Pak athletes at Tokyo Olympics

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori has wished success for Pakistani Athletes at the Tokyo Summer Olympics which has kicked off in Japan.

All of the Pakistani Olympic contingent have arrived in Japan, said a press release issued here.

The ambassador while wishing the Pakistani athletes, said, "Congratulations to the athletes, coaches, supporting staff, and the families of the Pakistan's Olympic Team for competing in the Games. I respect your resilience and dedication to professionalism as the world goes through a health crisis. I would like to convey my best wishes to the Pakistani Olympic Team," he said.

"I hope that, through watching the top-level competitions of the Olympian's the world will be encouraged to stand stronger together as we fight through these unprecedented and difficult times".

Before leaving for Japan the athletes also shared their messages regarding the Olympics with the Embassy of Japan.

Athlete Arshad Nadeem said, "I am glad to qualify for participation in Tokyo Olympics Japan, 2020 and feel proud that I represent my country in Tokyo Olympics. My training for said competition is at par. I am working hard to compete for top honor and Inshallah, hope I shall perform well & win medal for my country." Athlete Najma Parveen said, "It was immense pleasure for me that I have attained Universality Place for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It was my dream that I participate in such a mega event and represent my country and bring laurel for my country around the World." Badminton player Mahoor Shahzad said, "I am looking forward for the mega event in Japan. I am excited to play at the sports arena and give my absolute best. It is my first appearance in Olympics and I am hoping for a great journey at an amazing place like Japan. It is great to see that Japanese government is doing a great job to host Olympics in a pandemic situation and regulating COVID-19 SOPs to ensure the safety of athletes." Judoka Shah Hussain Shah said, "I am an Olympian, Asian Bronze, Commonwealth Games Silver, South Asian Games Gold Medalist and current National Champion in Judo.

I struggled hard and qualified for Tokyo Olympic which is a dream of millions of athletes. It is a moment of great honour and pleasure for me to represent Pakistan in world's biggest and most colorful event. I believe that it is just because of support of my family, Pakistan Army & National Sports bodies of Pakistan." Shooter Gulfam Joseph said, "After winning the Olympic quota in my debut international match, I have focused on my training to perform well in the Olympics. Participating in the Olympics and that too in Japan is very fascinating for me. I'm looking forward to shoot good in competition and to visit beautiful Tokyo." Shooter Ghulam Mustafa Bashir said, "I am very excited to participate in the Tokyo Olympics in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. I worked hard to improve my mental, physical condition and tech expertise essentially required for shooting. I'm hoping for a warm welcome and good competition environment in Japan." Shooter Muhammad Khalil Akhtar said, "Dream of participating in the Olympics is finally coming true. It's time to deliver whatever I have learnt and trained myself for. I am coming to Japan to enjoy the hospitality of people and to enjoy." Swimmer Syed Muhammad Haseeb Tariq said, "I'll be competing in the swimming events in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. I am very excited about travelling to Japan and participating in the highest level of sports. I'm looking forward to having a great but safe experience in Japan."Swimmer Bisma Khan said, "On behalf of the Athletes in Pakistan, I thank you for hosting us in Tokyo Japan. We are looking forward to our stay in Tokyo. We know within our heart our stay will be an exciting experience. We express our sincere gratitude to the embassy of Japan in Islamabad Once again."Weightlifter Talha Talib said, "I'm going to Tokyo Olympics 2020 to compete in 67kg category of weightlifting. It is after 45 years that I will be competing in Weightlifting competition as Pakistani. Olympics is the highest event and I am looking forward to represent and honour for my country. The efforts of all the Olympic members including associations and authorities are appreciable. It will be a great event for me."