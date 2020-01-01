Japanese baseball coach in Pakistan to give tips to players

Apanese baseball coach Kazuya Yagi has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit to give tips to young players, especially the pitchers

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Japanese baseball coach Kazuya Yagi has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit to give tips to young players, especially the pitchers.

The Japanese coach has arrived on the invitation of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), said a press release issued here.

Executive Director PFB Haseeb Muhammad, Director Youth Baseball Pakistan Dr. Shaheen Gulrez, International Baseball Player Tariq Nadeem and Vice Captain of Pakistan U-12 Baseball Team Qasim Hamid received the Japanese coach at the airport on late Tuesday.

President PFB Syed Fakhr Ali Shah said that he had met Kazuya at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Congress in Japan in October 2019 and discussed with him the ways of development of baseball in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Kazuya visited Islamabad Baseball academy wherein he was welcomed by Islamabad Baseball Association President, Tahir Mahmood and Secretary General Muhammad Ramadan. He watched the players' training sessions and gave them useful tips. He said Pakistan had the best baseball talent but that needed regular training.