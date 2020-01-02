Japanese baseball coach Kazuya Yagi visits Baseball Academy in Swabi

Japanese baseball coach Kazuya Yagi visited Yar Hussain Baseball Academy at District Swabi and witnessed the ongoing training and coaching continued under the aegis of KP Baseball Association

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Japanese baseball coach Kazuya Yagi visited Yar Hussain Baseball Academy at District Swabi and witnessed the ongoing training and coaching continued under the aegis of KP Baseball Association.

Haseeb Muhammad Executive Director of Pakistan Baseball Federation, Dr. Shaheen Gulraiz (Director Youth Baseball Development), Tariq Nadeem, International Baseball player and Muhammad Qasim Hamid, Vice Captain Pakistan Youth Baseball team were accompanied him.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Wisal Khan, who masterminded the baseball academy in his native village Yar Hussain, disclosed that President Pakistan Baseball Federation Syed Fakhr Ali Shah, coach Khalid Khan, players and officials were also present.

He said Japanese coach visited Yar Hussain Baseball Academy Swabi and expressed good words about Wisal Khan who is running the Academy on help self basis.

The Japanese coach watched the baseball match at the academy. He was pleased to see the players and said that he was very happy to come to this academy. Pakistan has a very good baseball talent which just needs good training.

He said he would be back at the academy with the baseball scouts.

After the match, the Japanese coach mingles with the players and give them useful tips on the game. He said that if these players were given regular training for two to three months, the player would name Pakistan all over the world. He praised Wisal Muhammad's efforts for development of baseball in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that running an academy in a region like Swabi is a compliment.

Speaking on the occasion, the President of the Academy, Wisal Mohammad, thanked the Japanese coach Mr. Kazuya Yagi and hoped that the players of the academy had a chance to learn from him. He added that the academy was established under the KP Baseball Association in collaboration with Pakistan Federation Baseball. Despite having no sponsors, the Federation has given every possible help to the Association to run the Academy. He also thanked Federation President Syed Fakhr Ali Shah for providing baseball equipment for the academy. After meeting with the players, the Japanese coach returned Islamabad from wherein he proceeded to Japan.