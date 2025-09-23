Open Menu

Japanese Climbers Summit Hasho Peak II In Karakoram

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Japanese climbers summit Hasho Peak II in Karakoram

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A team of Japanese climbers has successfully scaled Hasho Peak II, also known as Ilford Peak (6,080 metres), in the Karakoram Range of Pakistan.

The team comprising Yudai Suzuki, Genki Narumi and Hiroki Yamamoto returned from the expedition and was received at the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) by its Vice President Karrar Haidri, who congratulated them on their achievement and discussed prospects for future collaboration in mountaineering, said a press release on Tuesday.

The Japanese climbers termed their ascent of Hasho Peak II a memorable experience, praising Pakistan’s unique mountain landscapes and the potential of the Karakoram for attracting international expeditions.

Genki Narumi, a professional mountain guide, expressed his willingness to work with ACP in training Pakistani mountain guides and sharing technical expertise to further promote safe climbing practices in the country.

On behalf of ACP President Irfan Arshad Khan, a commemorative shield was presented to the visiting climbers as a token of appreciation for their successful summit and visit to Pakistan.

