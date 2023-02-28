Japanese Companies, Olympics Official Charged With Violating Anti-Monopoly Law - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Japanese prosecutors have indicted six companies and six people, including advertising giant Dentsu Group and Yasuo Mori, former operations executive of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, for violating the anti-monopoly law during the preparations for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

The decision to initiate the investigation was made following complaints from the Japan Fair Trade Commission, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Officials from the six companies and Mori are suspected of falsifying bids in 2018 for contracts worth about 43.

7 billion Yen ($320 million) to plan and organize test Olympic events, the report noted.

Four people, including Mori and former Dentsu head Koji Hemmi, were arrested earlier in February, while the other three defendants were charged without arrest, the report added.

Dentsu Group President Hiroshi Igarashi previously admitted to prosecutors that the company had been involved in bid rigging, the newspaper reported, citing sources.