UrduPoint.com

Japanese Companies, Olympics Official Charged With Violating Anti-Monopoly Law - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Japanese Companies, Olympics Official Charged With Violating Anti-Monopoly Law - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Japanese prosecutors have indicted six companies and six people, including advertising giant Dentsu Group and Yasuo Mori, former operations executive of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, for violating the anti-monopoly law during the preparations for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

The decision to initiate the investigation was made following complaints from the Japan Fair Trade Commission, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Officials from the six companies and Mori are suspected of falsifying bids in 2018 for contracts worth about 43.

7 billion Yen ($320 million) to plan and organize test Olympic events, the report noted.

Four people, including Mori and former Dentsu head Koji Hemmi, were arrested earlier in February, while the other three defendants were charged without arrest, the report added.

Dentsu Group President Hiroshi Igarashi previously admitted to prosecutors that the company had been involved in bid rigging, the newspaper reported, citing sources.

Related Topics

Company Tokyo Japan February 2018 Olympics Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai South collaborates with dnata to establish s ..

Dubai South collaborates with dnata to establish seamless connectivity at cargo ..

30 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak, a global icon in promoting fe ..

Fatima bint Mubarak, a global icon in promoting female empowerment and gender eq ..

45 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

2 hours ago
 MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political ..

MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political participation

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards 26 UAE students

2 hours ago
 SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about mon ..

SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about monetary policy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.