Japanese Emperor Receives IOC Chief Day Before Olympics Opening Ceremony - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Thursday welcomed International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, the Kyodo news agency reported.

During the meeting, the emperor emphasized the challenges of holding the Games under conditions of strict pandemic constraints and voiced respect for all the IOC efforts.

Bach, for his part, reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety of the Japanese population during the Olympics.

Emperor Naruhito is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on Friday. He is also likely to address the audience of the global sports event.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, was postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is currently set to last until August 8 with stringent restrictions put in place to prevent the coronavirus spread, including the lack of spectators on nearly all Olympic venues.

