UrduPoint.com

Japanese Envoy Congratulates Arshad Nadeem

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 09:13 PM

Japanese envoy congratulates Arshad Nadeem

The ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori has extended congratulations to Pakistan's premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, for showing his great talent by winning 5th place in the final of men's javelin throw competition at the Tokyo Olympics

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori has extended congratulations to Pakistan's premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, for showing his great talent by winning 5th place in the final of men's javelin throw competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

The ambassador in a statement issued here conveyed his best wishes for Arshad's future endeavors. "Though, unfortunately, you could not win a place on the medal winning podium but, I believe, you have won many hearts back home for your brilliant performance in the world's mega event. I congratulate you for having the honor of competing in the final round played for the medals. Keep up your efforts with fresh zeal and I am sure, the day is not far when you will be on victory stand", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Tokyo Japan Olympics Event Best

Recent Stories

It is time for India to unshackle youth in Occupie ..

It is time for India to unshackle youth in Occupied Kashmir: Masood Khan

1 minute ago
 Minister reviews Muharram arrangements

Minister reviews Muharram arrangements

1 minute ago
 SAPM Shahzain meets CM Buzdar

SAPM Shahzain meets CM Buzdar

3 minutes ago
 EPI, Health department jointly organizes 3-day Mea ..

EPI, Health department jointly organizes 3-day Measles prevention workshop

3 minutes ago
 PMC delegation visits Balochistan to evaluate heal ..

PMC delegation visits Balochistan to evaluate healthcare facilities

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan experiences 4th wave of COVID amid Indian ..

Pakistan experiences 4th wave of COVID amid Indian variant showing rise in Karac ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.