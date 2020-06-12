Japanese envoy greets Miandad on his birthday

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori, has extended his sincere and heartfelt greetings to former captain and batting legend Javed Miandad on his 63rd birthday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori, has extended his sincere and heartfelt greetings to former captain and batting legend Javed Miandad on his 63rd birthday.

The ambassador while conveying his warmest wishes to the superstar said, "Today is a special day for you and all of your fans across the world. On this auspicious occasion, I, on behalf of the cricket lovers in Japan and the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan extend our warmest wishes to you for a happy and a healthy life." The ambassador said that since cricket was a passion among Pakistani people�but the game was also becoming popular in Japan as more than 200 local/club level cricket teams exist in Japan as of today.

He said it's our great honor that for the first time ever, Japanese Under-19 men cricket team had qualified and participated in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 which was held in South Africa early this year.

The Ambassador also expressed his hope that Japan and Pakistan can strengthen their cricketing ties in the coming times as the later not only holds rich experience in the game but also have qualified coaches and great talent.