MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The first division of the J-League, the Japanese football league, will resume matches starting on July 4 after roughly a four-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, media reported on Friday, citing Japanese football officials.

The league suspended matches on February 26, before COVID-19 cases surged across the country.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the J-Leagues' second and third divisions will resume games on June 27. The first games will be held behind closed doors, but this regulation could be lifted depending on the development of the COVID-29 situation in Japan.

Since the start of the outbreak, more than 16,700 cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Japan, resulting in the deaths of roughly 880 people, according to the broadcaster.

On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency across the country, which was initially imposed in April to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, after a sharp fall in the number of infections.