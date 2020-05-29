UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Football League's 1st Division To Resume Games On July 4 - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:12 PM

Japanese Football League's 1st Division to Resume Games on July 4 - Reports

The first division of the J-League, the Japanese football league, will resume matches starting on July 4 after roughly a four-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, media reported on Friday, citing Japanese football officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The first division of the J-League, the Japanese football league, will resume matches starting on July 4 after roughly a four-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, media reported on Friday, citing Japanese football officials.

The league suspended matches on February 26, before COVID-19 cases surged across the country.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the J-Leagues' second and third divisions will resume games on June 27. The first games will be held behind closed doors, but this regulation could be lifted depending on the development of the COVID-29 situation in Japan.

Since the start of the outbreak, more than 16,700 cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Japan, resulting in the deaths of roughly 880 people, according to the broadcaster.

On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency across the country, which was initially imposed in April to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, after a sharp fall in the number of infections.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Japan February April June July Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dr. Zafar Mirza says Coronavirus cases will increa ..

1 minute ago

Four doctors die of Coronavirus in Peshawar and La ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan High Commissioner meets Governor Trincoma ..

2 seconds ago

Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives in road ..

6 seconds ago

Serbian President Says Will Attend Victory Parade ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Space Agency Confirms Crew Lists for Octob ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.