MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Japanese freestyle wrestler Mayu Mukaida defeated China's Quanyu Pang in the final of women's 53 kg weight category and grabbed the gold medal of Tokyo games on Friday.

Bronze medals went to Bolortuya Bat Ochir from Mongolia and Belarusian wrestler Vanesa Kaladzinskaya.