UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Gov't Privately Concluded Tokyo Olympics Must Be Canceled Over COVID-19 - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:00 AM

Japanese Gov't Privately Concluded Tokyo Olympics Must Be Canceled Over COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Japanese government has privately concluded that the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo must be canceled over the COVID-19 pandemic and wants to submit a bid to host the 2032 games, media reported.

"No one wants to be the first to say so but the consensus is that it's too difficult ...

Personally, I don't think it's going to happen," a source in the Japanese ruling coalition told The Times speaking about the cancellation of the games.

The International Olympic Committee said in late March that the 2020 Summer Olympics would be postponed for a year over the pandemic. Currently, the games are scheduled for July 23-August 8.   

Related Topics

Tokyo March July 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Media Government

Recent Stories

Significant drop in temperatures expected over com ..

3 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum attracts 63,000-plus vi ..

4 hours ago

AED19.7 bn in credit facilities to non-resident cl ..

4 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance collaborates with Masdar t ..

4 hours ago

IRENA members endorse launch of Global High-Level ..

6 hours ago

UAQ Executive Council amends COVID-19 countermeasu ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.