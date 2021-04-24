UrduPoint.com
Japanese GP At Suzuka Gets Three-year Extension

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Japanese GP at Suzuka gets three-year extension

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The Japanese Grand Prix will remain at the Suzuka circuit for three more years until 2024, the race promoters and F1 chiefs announced Saturday.

"This contract extension, the result of the fruitful relationship between Formula 1 and Mobilityland (the circuit owners), is part of the long-term strategic commitment to develop the sport in Asia," said a Formula 1 statement.

"Japan has an avid fan-base and with exciting young talent Yuki Tsunoda who became the first Japanese driver on the grid since 2014, Formula 1 will continue to work with the promoter to further increase the sport's popularity there."The figure-of-eight Suzuka circuit, which will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2022, has hosted 31 GPs since 1987, with the drivers' world title being decided there on 11 occasions.

