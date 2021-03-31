UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Karate Champion Testifies She Was Bullied By Official

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:37 PM

Japanese karate champion testifies she was bullied by official

A Japanese karate champion who will compete at the Tokyo Olympics testified before an ethics commission Wednesday, alleging that a federation official hit her in the face with a bamboo sword

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A Japanese karate champion who will compete at the Tokyo Olympics testified before an ethics commission Wednesday, alleging that a federation official hit her in the face with a bamboo sword.

Ayumi Uekusa, who will compete in the women's over 61kg kumite category as karate makes its Olympic debut this summer, said she was the victim of a bullying campaign by Masao Kagawa, the technical director of the Japan Karatedo Federation.

It is the latest "power harassment" scandal to hit Japanese sport, with the country's wrestling federation apologising to four-time Olympic champion Kaori Icho in 2018 over bullying claims.

Uekusa, a world champion in 2016, claimed in a blog post on Sunday that Kagawa began using a bamboo sword as part of her training, with the aim of forcing her to dodge his swings and thrusts.

But Uekusa says she and other athletes suffered bruised eyes after Kagawa hit them in the face with the sword while training without protective headgear.

Kagawa has denied the allegations.

She also claimed Kagawa frequently shouted at her and admonished her about her private life, damaging her self-esteem and leaving her unable to train because of stress.

"Meeting my instructor became so tough, bursting into floods of tears on my way to the dojo became part of my daily life," she wrote on her blog.

"Training was such a stifling environment that I suffered mental stress, and there were times when I couldn't go to training and just stayed at home."Japanese media reported that both Uekusa and Kagawa testified in front of the federation's ethics committee in Tokyo on Wednesday, with Uekusa telling reporters she had "talked thoroughly" about what had happened.

The Mainichi Shimbun daily said Kagawa denied the charges on Sunday night, telling the paper "I would never do such a thing as jabbing an Olympic athlete in the face and injuring them".

Related Topics

World Scandal Tokyo Japan Women Sunday 2016 2018 Olympics Post Media Dodge

Recent Stories

Int'l community acknowledging Pakistan's efforts a ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan receives fresh tranche of $ 498.7m from I ..

16 minutes ago

New York State Legalizes Recreational Cannabis in ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Myanmar Not Planning Staff Evac ..

4 minutes ago

Theatre Wallay to start "Serendipity Saturdays" we ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan successfully concludes first-ever 3-tranc ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.