Japanese Olympic Committee Head Praises Tokyo-Moscow Cooperation Potential

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Moscow and Tokyo can fruitfully cooperate in many areas, much more than other countries, and have little reason for competition, President of the Japanese National Olympic Committee, Yamashita Yasuhiro, told Sputnik.

"Japan and Russia can cooperate in many areas, much more than someone else. We have little reason for rivalry � what one side has, the other does not, and we can exchange [these resources].

We need each other for further development," Yasuhiro, who is also the president of the All Japan Judo Federation, said.

The official expressed hope for further rapprochement and the enhancement of cooperation between the two countries.

The president of the Japanese National Olympic Committee is one of many prominent politicians and public figures interviewed by Sputnik to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin's leadership.