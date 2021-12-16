UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Not Planning To Attend Winter Olympics In Beijing

Muhammad Rameez Thu 16th December 2021 | 11:53 AM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he was not planning to visit Beijing during the Winter Olympics scheduled for February 2022, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he was not planning to visit Beijing during the Winter Olympics scheduled for February 2022, media reported.

"At the moment, I have no plans to attend," Kishida said in parliament when asked about whether he would travel to Beijing Olympics as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Kishida, however, stopped short of declaring a diplomatic boycott and joining the US-led snub of the Games. The issue of not sending any ministers to the opening ceremony were discussed at cabinet sessions, the agency reported.

Australia, Canada, and the UK have followed the US lead in declaring a diplomatic boycott, with only France breaking from the West and sending official representation to the ceremonies.

On December 6, the White House announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China. Beijing responded by saying that attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter and that the boycott "wins no support and isolates the countries themselves."

