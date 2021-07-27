UrduPoint.com
Japanese Prime Minister Rules Out Canceling Olympics Despite Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Zeeshan Mehtab 24 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:35 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that further Tokyo Olympics competitions would not be canceled despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that further Tokyo Olympics competitions would not be canceled despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Japanese capital reported a record high of 2,848 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the total number of Olympics-related infections amounting to 153, despite tight restrictions such as banning spectators from sporting events and athletes taking daily PCR tests.

"There are no concerns regarding Olympics cancellation, as people's movement is on the decrease," Suga told reporters.

The Japanese are anxious about the Olympics' role in the spread of infections in the country. According to a poll, organized by leading Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun in May, 80% of the population opposed the hosting games. Days before the Olympics started, people gathered for rallies and staged mass protests against the Games.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Games opened on July 23 and will be held until August 8.

More Stories From Sports

