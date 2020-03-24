Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Says IOC President Accepts Proposal to Postpone Tokyo Olympics for One Year

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he had proposed to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach to postpone the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games for around one year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bach had agreed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he had proposed to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach to postpone the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games for around one year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bach had agreed.

"Bach and I have reaffirmed that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will not be canceled. And then as the host of the Tokyo Olympics we suggested ... that [the IOC] consider a postponement for about one year. Chairman Bach replied that he agreed 100 percent," Abe told reporters after a phone call with Bach, televised by TBS news channel.