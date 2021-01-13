MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Takeshi Niinami, an economic adviser to the Japanese prime minister, said Wednesday that he was not sure whether the Tokyo Olympic Games would go forward.

"I am not sure whether we will be able to hold the Tokyo Olympics or not," Niinami, the chief executive of Japan's consumer goods corporation Suntory, said during the Reuters Next virtual forum.

He added that the government should make every effort to make the games happen. A decision will be made in March, after the third wave of the coronavirus outbreak runs its course.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were delayed by the pandemic. Polls show that only 16 percent of the Japanese want the games to take place in summer, while 39 percent want them to be postponed and 38 percent insist they should be canceled.