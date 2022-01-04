UrduPoint.com

Japanese Rugby To Test All Players After Ferguson Drug Arrest

Muhammad Rameez Published January 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Tokyo, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Japanese rugby officials said Tuesday they will test every player in the domestic league for illegal substances after former Australian rugby league international Blake Ferguson was arrested on drug charges.

The 31-year-old Ferguson was "arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs" in Tokyo and subsequently fired by his club NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu on Sunday, without playing a game for them.

League officials said they would start testing every player across the three divisions on Wednesday to make sure they are clean ahead of the new season, which kicks off on Friday.

Japan Rugby League One chief operating officer Hajime Shoji said about 1,200 players would be tested.

"We recognise that our lack of thoroughness is a significant factor in this incident arising," said Shoji.

"We are reflecting deeply on this and we offer our sincere apologies." NEC said Tuesday they had drug-tested all their players and staff, and all results had come back negative.

League officials said they would strengthen measures against illegal drug use, including issuing guidelines for background checks on new players.

Ferguson, a wing who was released by Australian National Rugby League team Parramatta Eels in September, was scheduled to make his rugby union debut this weekend.

He made the switch to the 15-a-side game when he was signed in November by NEC, whose director of rugby is former Australian Wallabies coach Michael Cheika.

