Japanese Star Ono Seals Second Straight Olympic Judo Crown

Muhammad Rameez 10 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Shohei Ono, one of Japan's biggest judo stars, won his second straight Olympic title on Monday with a tense victory over Georgian world champion Lasha Shavdatuashvili at the Nippon Budokan.

The 29-year-old Ono took victory by waza-ari more than five minutes into golden score in the 73kg final.

It was one of three Japanese gold medals on another brilliant day at the Tokyo Games for the host nation which now sits top of the medals table.

Ono could win another title in the mixed team event on Saturday.

"I am already focusing on the next event, so I can't say I am exhausted, I am tired, any more," he said.

"I want to get my condition right so that I will contribute to the mixed match event." The silver medal for Shavdatuashvili completed his Olympic set, having won gold at the 2012 London Games and bronze in Rio five years ago, when he lost to Ono in the quarter-finals.

Ono, who is also a six-time world champion, said winning on home soil at the iconic Nippon Budokan, the so-called 'home of judo', made success extra special.

"For me, the Nippon Budokan is a special place," he added. "When I was a student, I played often (here).

"However, since I graduated from university, in this holy place of judo I've had fewer opportunities." Japan have won four of the judo gold medals on offer so far, with Kosovo taking the other two including Nora Gjakova's victory over French judoka Sarah-Leonie Cysique in the women's 57kg competition.

Cysique was controversially disqualified.

"If they (the referees) consider that I've done a dangerous action, I must accept it, even if I don't agree," she said.

The women's 63kg and men's 81kg medals are up for grabs as the judo continues on Tuesday.

