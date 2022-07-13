Japanese team arrive to attempt Shispare peak

A three-member Japanese team has arrived in Pakistan to attempt 7611-metre challenging Shispare peak in the Karakoram range in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :A three-member Japanese team has arrived in Pakistan to attempt 7611-metre challenging Shispare peak in the Karakoram range in Gilgit-Baltistan.

"The team is led by Nakajima Toshiya, while Fukasawa Yusuki and Mizutani Takeo are its other member," Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) told APP on Wednesday.

According to Haidri, so far this is the only international outfit, which has applied to summit Shispare, this summer. "Scaling Shispare is considered as one of the standout mountaineering accomplishments. If the trio successfully attempts the peak it will be a great feat of the season," he added.

Located in the east of the Batura Wall, Shispare is a famous peak, known for its tremendous rise above local terrain.

The popularity of Pakistan's captivating mountains is growing across the globe at a rapid pace as for the first time in recent history over 1400 international climbers have applied to attempt its 6,000 to 8,000-metre peaks, this summer. This number is quite staggering as compared to the last year when 550 climbers tried their luck.

Several teams have arrived in Pakistan, while multiple outfits have already set off on the trekking mission. Around 57 expeditions across 23 peaks with a combined total of 672 climbers (576 male and 96 female) had been issued permits. A stunning 400 international climbers will be attempting K2 this season.

Five of the 14 above 8000m peaks in the world, including the world's second highest peak K2 (8,611m), Nanga Parbat (8,126m), Gasherbrum I (8080m), Broad Peak (8051m), Gasherbrum II (8,035m) are located in Pakistan. Besides these five peaks and Shispare, various climbers will alpine K7 peak (6943m), Saltoro Kangri (7700m), Sia Kangri (7422m), Virjerab Sar (6601m), Spantik Peak (7027m), Lupghar Sar (7200m), Gasherbrum VI (7004m), Pumari Chhish (6850m), Dut Sar Peak (6800m), Gasherbrum-III (7952m), Kuron Kuh (7164m), Muchu Chhish (7453m), Urdok Kangri (7250m), Masherbrum Peak (7821m), Muchu Chhish (7453m), Diran peak (7260m), Tahu Rutum (6652m), Ghamubar zom (6518m) and Karun kuh (6977m).