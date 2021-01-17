TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Japanese authorities are still planning to hold the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo in 2021, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Sunday.

Kato's remarks come days after Takeshi Niinami, an economic adviser to the Japanese prime minister, said that he was not sure whether the Tokyo Olympic Games would go forward. Similar doubts were recently expressed by Taro Kono, the minister for administrative and regulatory reform.

We have agreed on venues and schedule [of the Olympics]. People involved in preparation continue to work, including to prevent the spread of the virus," Kato said as aired by FNN broadcaster.

In addition, according to a fresh poll by Kyodo news agency, about 80 percent of Japanese nationals consider it necessary either to postpone the Olympics again, or to completely cancel the Tokyo Olympics.

The global health crisis prompted Japan to reschedule the Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to take place in July and August 2020, to 2021. In September, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that Japan is determined to host the Olympics in the summer of 2021.