UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Cabinet Secretary Reaffirms Country's Intention To Hold Summer Olympics In 2021

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Japan's Cabinet Secretary Reaffirms Country's Intention to Hold Summer Olympics in 2021

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Japanese authorities are still planning to hold the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo in 2021, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Sunday.

Kato's remarks come days after Takeshi Niinami, an economic adviser to the Japanese prime minister, said that he was not sure whether the Tokyo Olympic Games would go forward. Similar doubts were recently expressed by Taro Kono, the minister for administrative and regulatory reform.

We have agreed on venues and schedule [of the Olympics]. People involved in preparation continue to work, including to prevent the spread of the virus," Kato said as aired by FNN broadcaster.

In addition, according to a fresh poll by Kyodo news agency, about 80 percent of Japanese nationals consider it necessary either to postpone the Olympics again, or to completely cancel the Tokyo Olympics.

The global health crisis prompted Japan to reschedule the Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to take place in July and August 2020, to 2021. In September, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that Japan is determined to host the Olympics in the summer of 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo Japan July August September Sunday 2020 Olympics Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

6 minutes ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

21 minutes ago

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 23,586 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.