MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito is planned to attend the closing ceremony of the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo on August 8 instead of Emperor Naruhito, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing the Imperial Household Agency.

The ceremony will be held at the National Stadium, with no spectators allowed due to the COVID-19 risks, according to the report.

The news agency did not specify the reason why Emperor Naruhito would not be able to attend.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are taking place from July 23 till August 8, having been postponed last year due to the pandemic.

A state of emergency is effective in the Japanese capital until August 22, caused by a steady growth in new COVID-19 infections during several weeks. Earlier on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a coronavirus state of emergency in four Japanese prefectures, namely Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Osaka.