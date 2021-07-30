UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Crown Prince To Attend Tokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony In Lieu Of Emperor

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:02 PM

Japan's Crown Prince to Attend Tokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony in Lieu of Emperor

Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito is planned to attend the closing ceremony of the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo on August 8 instead of Emperor Naruhito, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing the Imperial Household Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito is planned to attend the closing ceremony of the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo on August 8 instead of Emperor Naruhito, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing the Imperial Household Agency.

The ceremony will be held at the National Stadium, with no spectators allowed due to the COVID-19 risks, according to the report.

The news agency did not specify the reason why Emperor Naruhito would not be able to attend.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are taking place from July 23 till August 8, having been postponed last year due to the pandemic.

A state of emergency is effective in the Japanese capital until August 22, caused by a steady growth in new COVID-19 infections during several weeks. Earlier on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a coronavirus state of emergency in four Japanese prefectures, namely Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Osaka.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Osaka Tokyo July August 2020 Olympics From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese shares close lower on Friday

3 minutes ago

Philippines logs 8,562 new COVID-19 cases, total r ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Cancels Mandatory Gloves in Public Pl ..

3 minutes ago

Lockdown to be imposed from July 31: CM Murad Al

3 minutes ago

Australian state authorities warn against proteste ..

6 minutes ago

Four killed in separate incidents

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.