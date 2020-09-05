UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Darvish Dominates As Cubs Beat Cardinals

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:34 PM

Japan's Darvish dominates as Cubs beat Cardinals

Yu Darvish struck out 11 batters in seven stellar innings and Willson Contreras had four RBIs as the Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 on Friday in Chicago

Los Angeles (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Yu Darvish struck out 11 batters in seven stellar innings and Willson Contreras had four RBIs as the Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 on Friday in Chicago.

Japan's Darvish, who says he is in the best pitching form of his career, dominated the Cardinals' batters while holding them to just one hit.

"The way he commands the strike zone with his secondary pitches is some of the best I've ever seen," said Cubs manager David Ross.

Asked to compare his performance this season with seasons past Darvish said, "Three times better." Darvish improved to 7-1 on the season and didn't issue a walk for the first-place Cubs, who dropped St.

Louis into a second place tie with Milwaukee in the Central Division. They are both 4.5 games behind the Cubs.

Cardinals' batter Matt Carpenter had the only hit against Darvish, who has allowed no more than one run in each of his past seven starts. He has held St. Louis to two runs in 13 innings in two wins this season.

Darvish retired the first 15 Cardinals he faced until Carpenter belted a home run over the right field wall at the start of the sixth.

Rowan Wick took over for Darvish for the eighth inning.

Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty lasted just 2 2/3 innings before being pulled.

Related Topics

David Wick Milwaukee St. Louis Chicago Best

Recent Stories

Djokovic through to last 16 as bizarre delay shrou ..

2 minutes ago

12 killed in Bangladesh mosque gas explosion

2 minutes ago

Convicted Mexican druglord 'El Chapo' Guzman appea ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab CM approves Rawalpindi Ring Road project

17 minutes ago

PTM leader Mohsin Dawar taken into custody at Quet ..

33 minutes ago

291 players invited for U19 trials

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.