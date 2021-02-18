UrduPoint.com
Japan's Ex-Olympics Minister Hashimoto Accepts Role Of Organizing Committee Head

Japan's former minister for Olympics, Seiko Hashimoto, was officially promoted to the post of the head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, the Kyodo news agency said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Japan's former minister for Olympics, Seiko Hashimoto, was officially promoted to the post of the head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, the Kyodo news agency said on Thursday.

A special panel selected former athlete Hashimoto as the sole candidate to head the organizing committee, after Yoshiro Mori stepped down from the post in the wake of his controversial remarks about women.

