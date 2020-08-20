UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's First Olympic Badminton Gold Winner Takahashi Retires

Muhammad Rameez 18 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:45 PM

Japan's first Olympic badminton gold winner Takahashi retires

Ayaka Takahashi, who won Japan's first ever badminton Olympic gold with her doubles partner in Rio 2016, has retired conceding she no longer has the "inner fire" to compete

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Ayaka Takahashi, who won Japan's first ever badminton Olympic gold with her doubles partner in Rio 2016, has retired conceding she no longer has the "inner fire" to compete.

Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo scored a spectacular come-from-behind win at the 2016 Olympics, scoring five straight points when down 19-16 in the final game to defeat Denmark's Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl.

But she has opted to skip the chance to defend her Olympic title on home soil, citing in part the decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games by a year because of the coronavirus.

"After winning the gold medal in Rio, I'd been struggling to maintain morale," she confessed at an online press conference this week.

Despite training hard with Matsutomo, she said she had struggled with "records that were not satisfying enough in 2019, the suspension of tournaments, and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics".

"I doubt if my inner fire and body will last for another year," she said.

Takahashi said Matsutomo and her sponsors "respected" her decision, and that she now hoped to work to promote badminton.

Takahashi and Matsutomo, nicknamed "Takamatsu," were the first non-Chinese pair to win gold since badminton was introduced to the Olympics in 1992.

Matsutomo told reporters she was "deeply grateful for the partnership", adding she couldn't imagine "having gotten this far" without Takahashi.

The coronavirus pandemic has badly hit the 2020 badminton world tour, forcin the cancellation of the prestigious Japan and China Opens next month.

The Tokyo 2020 Games are now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, though there are questions about whether the global event can go ahead if the pandemic has not receded by then.

Related Topics

Fire World China Badminton Tokyo Japan Denmark July 2016 2019 2020 Gold Olympics Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China to allow first football fans in stadiums sin ..

21 seconds ago

In virus hotspot Florida, a family mourns -- and w ..

24 seconds ago

NBA: Playoff results - 1st update

3 minutes ago

Discarded by Spain and Real Madrid, Lopetegui find ..

3 minutes ago

US Has No Political, Legal Grounds to Raise Restor ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin critic Navalny hospitalised with 'poisonin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.