UrduPoint.com

Japan's Hataoka Wins LA Open For Sixth LPGA Title

Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Japan's Hataoka wins LA Open for sixth LPGA title

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Nasa Hataoka fired an eagle and four birdies in a four-under par 67 on Sunday to notch her sixth career LPGA title at the LA Open.

Japan's Hataoka, who led by four entering the final round, finished with a 15-under total of 269.

That was one shot off the tournament record set by Canadian Brooke Henderson last year and gave her a five-stroke triumph over Australian Hannah Green, who carded a closing 68 for 274.

It was a particularly satisfying victory, coming a week after Hataoka missed the cut at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

The 23-year-old had four birdies and a bogey in the first seven holes at Wilshire Country Club.

She drilled a 35-foot eagle putt at the par-four 15th to lead by six shots so that a closing bogey was barely a blip.

"That eagle really helped me kind of relax a little bit, kind of feel like I was putting really good today," Hataoka said.

"Putting-wise, poa annua greens are really difficult to play, but my experience on this type of green helped me a lot." Although Green wasn't able to apply much pressure on Sunday, the Australian was pleased to finish with a solid round.

"Definitely, really happy with how things are trending," She said. "It was nice to be a bit more consistent. Last week I got off to a great start and then just couldn't maintain it in Hawaii.

"So, I feel like once I get the putter hot, I'm pretty excited to see what's to come."Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom had five birdies without a bogey in a 66 that put her tied for third on 277 alongside 2019 LA champion Minjee Lee of Australia, who carded a 68, and South Korean star Park In-bee, who closed with a 70.

World number one Ko Jin-young, who was tied atop the leaderboard with Hataoka on Saturday before a late quadruple bogey, closed with a four-over par 75 that left her tied for 21st.

Related Topics

Australia Nice Lead Eagle North Korea Sunday 2019

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

24 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

1 day ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

1 day ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

1 day ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.