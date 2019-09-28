UrduPoint.com
Japan's Honda Urges Man Utd To Sign Him In Twitter Plea

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:38 PM

Japan's Honda urges Man Utd to sign him in Twitter plea

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Japanese football star Keisuke Honda on Saturday marketed himself to Manchester United in an unusual and apparently desperate Twitter plea, as he hunts for a new club.

"Give me an offer," the former AC Milan striker tweeted from his verified account, tagging United's official twitter account.

"I don't need money but I need to play with great team and great team mate!," said the 33-year-old, one of the highest-profile Names in Asian football.

Honda is trying to find a new club in Europe after leaving Australia's Melbourne Victory in May.

He is aiming to continue playing international football after announcing his intention to compete at Tokyo 2020 Olympics as an overage player.

Honda shot to fame at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when his goals helped Japan reach the last 16.

He has 37 goals in 98 appearances for his country, and was the first Japanese player to score at three World Cups -- 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Instantly recognisable with his spiky, bleached blond hair, he played for Italian giants AC Milan from 2014 to 2017, after earlier stints for VVV-Venlo in Holland and Russian side CSKA Moscow.

Last year, Honda signed on as general manager of Cambodia's national team without a salary on a two-year contract.

