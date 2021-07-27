Ichinomiya, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Japan's Kanoa Igarashi stunned surfing world number one Gabriel Medina on Tuesday, landing a stunning aerial move to beat the Brazilian in the Tokyo Olympics semi-finals.

Igarashi looked to have little hope of catching Medina with just over six minutes left of their 30-minute contest, with the gold-medal favourite leading after a typically audacious maneuver.

But home favourite Igarashi went one better, launching himself into an aerial 360 that he landed to score a whopping 9.33 -- enough to leapfrog Medina for a place in the final.

"In the air, I felt like I was coaching myself through it -- I felt my heart and my lungs and just braced for landing. I felt like I was a gymnast more than a surfer," said Igarashi.

"As soon as I landed it, I knew it was the biggest moment of my career." Igarashi will face Brazilian Italo Ferreira in the final later Tuesday, after organisers moved medal events forward a day to capitalise on favourable wave conditions.

But the Japanese rider almost did not make it after Medina took a seemingly impregnable lead with a daredevil move that he celebrated with an impudent shoulder shrug.

"I was just surprised I got an opportunity," said Igarashi, whose father grew up surfing on the same beach, around 100-kilometres (60 miles) east of Tokyo.

"I went for as big of an air as I could and landed it. That was a pretty crucial moment." Ferreira, the 2019 world champion, beat Australia's Owen Wright in the second semi-final.

Igarashi kicked off the day by eliminating Kolohe Andino -- the last American left in the men's competition -- with a tropical storm whipping up wild waves at Tsurigasaki Beach.

But the Americans fared better in the women's event, with world number one Carissa Moore and team-mate Caroline Marks booking their places in the semi-finals.

Moore made short work of Brazil's Silvana Lima, setting up a semi-final showdown with Japan's Amuro Tsuzuki, who knocked out Australia's Sally Fitzgibbons.

"I think the thing that's the most difficult about these kind of conditions is there's no defined peak," said Moore.

"There's no one spot that all the waves are coming in, so it's very random. Just having so much out of your control can be very difficult at times."The other semi-final sees Marks take on South Africa's Bianca Buitendag, who eliminated Australian seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore on Monday.