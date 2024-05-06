Japan's undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue survived an early scare to stop Mexico's Luis Nery in the sixth round at the Tokyo Dome Monday and defend his titles

Fans at the famous venue, which seats more than 45,000, were left stunned when Nery floored the unbeaten "Monster" in the first round with a huge left hand.

But Inoue got up and knocked his Mexican opponent down in the following round and sent him to the canvas again in the fifth before finishing him off with a right hook in the sixth.

"It was a great feeling to knock him down but how about that surprise in the first round?" said the 31-year-old Inoue.

"As a boxer, when that happens to you it fires you up.

It gave me a lot of energy."

It was the first boxing event to be held at the Tokyo Dome since 42-1 underdog James "Buster" Douglas knocked out unbeaten heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in February 1990 in one of the sport's biggest upsets.

"There was a lot of pressure on me as the main event in the first boxing at Tokyo Dome in 34 years, but it gave me strength," said Inoue.

Inoue took his record to 27-0 with 24 wins by knockout.

It was his first fight since becoming the undisputed super-bantamweight world champion in December.

He is just the second man to become undisputed world champion at two different weights since the four-belt era began in 2004. American Terence Crawford was the first.