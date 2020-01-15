UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Keisuke Honda To Set Up Amateur Football Club

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:04 PM

Japan's Keisuke Honda to set up amateur football club

Former Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda has said he plans to establish an amateur football club in Tokyo following a failed venture in Austria

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Former Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda has said he plans to establish an amateur football club in Tokyo following a failed venture in Austria.

The 33-year-old will have to register the team, named One Tokyo, in the fourth tier of the Tokyo Shakaijin Soccer League under competition rules.

Open trials for prospective players will be held on January 24, according to the fledgeling club's website.

"We want to see players who are fixated on winning come here," tweeted Honda on Tuesday. He is listed as the club's owner.

One of Japan's most recognisable athletes with his spiky, bleach-blond hair, Honda represented Japan at three World Cups and played for AC Milan and CSKA Moscow.

He parted ways with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem last month after just six weeks.

In September Honda made headlines for a bizarre tweet in which he begged Manchester United to take him on, indicating he was willing to play for free.

His family-run management company bought a 49 percent stake in Austrian club SV Horn in 2015, before pulling the plug due to "financial difficulties" last season.

"It was a painful decision to pull out but I have learnt a great deal from that mistake," he said on One Tokyo's website.

"I want to build a football club from zero in Tokyo that can have a global impact. I want to build it together with everyone."Honda, who also had spells with Dutch club VVV-Venlo, Mexico's Pachuca and Melbourne Victory after making his professional debut for J-League side Nagoya Grampus, played 98 times for his country, scoring 37 goals as an attacking midfielder.

Despite still playing and having no coaching experience, in 2018 he became the general manager of Cambodia's national team -- effectively a shadow head coach -- a role he holds even after suffering a 14-0 demolition by Iran early in his reign.

Related Topics

Football World Iran Moscow Company Melbourne Honda Nagoya Tokyo Pachuca Arnhem Austria Japan Cambodia Mexico Manchester United January September 2015 2018 From Coach AC Milan

Recent Stories

Libya's 2019 revenue decline 8.4 pct amid war, oil ..

1 minute ago

Iranians want 'diversity', Rouhani says ahead of F ..

1 minute ago

PM Imran reviews relief activities in snow-hit are ..

1 minute ago

Mehwish Hayat warns Canadian journalist to verify ..

24 minutes ago

Govt to provide 50 percent subsidy for affordable ..

6 minutes ago

Cyprus issues 10 year, 20-year low yield bonds

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.