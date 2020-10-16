UrduPoint.com
Japan's New Prime Minister Suga Intends To Hold Tokyo Olympics At All Costs

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:47 PM

The Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that he is determined to host the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo "by all means," the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that he is determined to host the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo "by all means," the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Yoshihide Suga assumed office on September 16, 2020 and has repeatedly stated that he wanted to hold the Olympic Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic with all precautionary measures taken.

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 were scheduled to be held this summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the International Olympic Committee to postpone it for a year. A new date for the start of the Tokyo Olympics has been set for July 23, 2021. The Olympics is expected to be one of the largest as it will host 10,000 athletes, in a packed programme that includes 33 sports, 50 disciplines and 339 events.

