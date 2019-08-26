UrduPoint.com
Japan's Nishikori Motors Into US Open Second Round

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:36 PM

Japan's Nishikori motors into US Open second round

Former US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori of Japan raced into the second round in just 47 minutes on Monday after Argentine qualifier Marco Trungelliti quit with injury

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Former US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori of Japan raced into the second round in just 47 minutes on Monday after Argentine qualifier Marco Trungelliti quit with injury.

Seventh seed Nishikori led 6-1, 4-1 when world number 205 Trungelliti was forced to retire due to a back problem.

Nishikori will meet either Thiago Monteiro of Brazil or American Bradley Klahn in the next round.

The Japanese star, a 2014 finalist in New York, has reached the quarter-finals or better in his last five Grand Slam appearances.

