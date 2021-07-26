UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Nishiya, 13, Becomes First Women's Olympic Skateboard Champion

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 09:50 AM

Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Japan's Momiji Nishiya became one of the youngest individual Olympic champions in history when she won the inaugural women's skateboarding gold at the age of 13 years and 330 days on Monday.

Nishiya finished ahead of Brazil's Rayssa Leal -- who at 13 years and 203 days could have become the youngest individual Olympic champion -- and Japan's Funa Nakayama, 16.

Related Topics

Brazil Japan Women Gold Olympics

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

27 minutes ago

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

12 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

12 hours ago

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

13 hours ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

13 hours ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.