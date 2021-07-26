Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Japan's Momiji Nishiya became one of the youngest individual Olympic champions in history when she won the inaugural women's skateboarding gold at the age of 13 years and 330 days on Monday.

Nishiya finished ahead of Brazil's Rayssa Leal -- who at 13 years and 203 days could have become the youngest individual Olympic champion -- and Japan's Funa Nakayama, 16.