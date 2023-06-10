UrduPoint.com

Japan's Oda, 17, Becomes Youngest Grand Slam Wheelchair Champion

Muhammad Rameez Published June 10, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Japan's Tokito Oda defeated top-ranked Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-1, 6-4 in the French Open wheelchair final to become the sport's youngest Grand Slam champion on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Japan's Tokito Oda defeated top-ranked Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-1, 6-4 in the French Open wheelchair final to become the sport's youngest Grand Slam champion on Saturday.

The 17-year-old is also guaranteed to become the youngest ever world number one in the discipline.

"I was really happy to get the two dreams on the one day -- for the youngest player to be No. 1 in the world and to win a Grand Slam title; so two dreams come true today. It's the happiest day of my life," said Oda.

His win on Saturday avenged his defeat to seven-time major winner Hewett at the Australian Open in January.

"It was first time for me on the Philippe Chatrier court. There were so many people in the crowd. Somebody say, 'Come on, Tokito,' and somebody say, 'Allez, Tokito.' I was really happy to hear that word." The new world rankings will be released on Monday.

Yui Kamiji was unable to make it a Japanese double as she was defeated 6-2, 6-0 by Diede De Groot who collected her fourth women's title in Paris and 18th Grand Slam trophy.

De Groot of the Netherlands also won in Paris in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

