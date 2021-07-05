UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Ohtani Adds Pitcher Role To His Historic MLB All-Star Debut

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:40 AM

Japan's Ohtani adds pitcher role to his historic MLB All-Star debut

Los Angeles, July 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Two-way player Shohei Ohtani became the first player in Major League Baseball history on Sunday to be selected to the All-Star game as both a position player and pitcher.

The Japanese sensation, who leads MLB in home runs with 30, was chosen as a starting pitcher for the American League team, receiving 121 votes in balloting by players, coaches and managers.

Ohtani had already been selected in fan voting as a designated hitter for the AL squad and is entered in the Home Run Derby on All-Star weekend.

"The guy's going to participate in Home Run Derby, pitch in the game and hit in the game. That doesn't happen, like, ever," Angels manager Joe Maddon said. "Even the non-baseball fan can really latch onto this and become interested." Ohtani has drawn comparisons for his two-way play to the legendary American Babe Ruth, who retired in 1935 after 22 seasons.

Ruth, nicknamed the 'Sultan of Swat', ended his career with 714 home runs and 10 World Series titles. But Ruth didn't pitch much after the 1919 season and the All-Star game didn't come into being until 1933.

Heading into Sunday, Ohtani had a .278 batting average and 66 RBI along with a 3-1 record and a 3.60 ERA in 12 starts on the mound to go with 83 strikeouts in 60 innings.

He will join fellow starting pitchers Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees, and Lance Lynn and Carlos Rodon of the Chicago White Sox in the All-Star game July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Maddon said earlier in the week that he expects Ohtani to pitch at least one inning in the mid-season showcase.

"Of course, he'd only pitch one inning, and he'd maybe get one at-bat," Maddon said. "Let him hit and pitch. People want to see that."

Related Topics

World Swat Derby Denver Chicago New York July Sunday

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

11 hours ago

Arada Foundation dispatches lifesaving equipment t ..

12 hours ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

12 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th batch ..

13 hours ago

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.