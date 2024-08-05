Japan's Oka Wins Third Gold At Paris Olympics On Horizontal Bar
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Shinnosuke Oka's fairytale debut Olympics got even better on Monday as the Japanese gymnast added horizontal bar gold to his team and all-around titles
The 20-year-old, who also has a bronze in parallel bars for good measure, scored the same 14.533 points as Colombia's Angel Barajas, but took gold on the strength of his higher execution mark.
China's Zhang Boheng and Taiwan's Tang Chia-Hung shared bronze.
The final was marked by several falls and fumbled dismounts, with Tang and in particular Japan's Takaaki Sugino hitting the deck to gasps from the crowd.
Belying his inexperience, Oka kept his nerve and crucially his grip on the 2.8 metre-high bar to top the standings.
His score was matched by Colombian teenager Barajas, but he was awarded 7.933 for execution compared to Oka's 8.633.
In contrast, Zhang and Tang were inseparable on 13.966 and an identical 7.466 execution mark left them tied for third.
Defending champion from the Tokyo Games, Daiki Hashimoto, failed to qualify for the final.
