TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Japan's National Stadium will stage track and field events for the first time in August, the Japan Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) announced here on Tuesday.

The Golden Grand Prix 2020 Tokyo, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meeting originally scheduled to take place on May 10 as a test event for the Olympic Games, is to take place at the Olympic Stadium on August 23.

The JAAF said in a statement that, along with the top Japanese athletes in each event, the Grand Prix will also feature high school athletes, whose major national high school championships and other events have been canceled.

Due to travel restrictions in place, the meeting will only be open to athletes residing in Japan.

The statement added that fans will not be able to attend the meeting but can follow the action on tv and live streaming.