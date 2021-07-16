TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Four Japanese opposition parties have submitted a request to the lower house to convene an extraordinary session of the parliament to address the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the forthcoming Olympic Games, national media reported on Friday.

The latest parliamentary session ended on June 16. The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, along with three others, demanded early last month that the government grant a three-month extension to the session to discuss the country's COVID-19 response, threatening a no-confidence motion if their demand is not met.

The opposition believes a new parliamentary session is necessary due to the lack of government measures to curb the pandemic during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in light of surge in infections in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures a week before the start of the sporting event, as well as unreasonable bans on the sale of alcohol in restaurants and bars, the NHK broadcaster said.

The 53rd article of Japanese constitution stipulates that if a quarter of the lower or upper house members demand an extraordinary session, the government must grant the request, but the time frame remains at the discretion of the cabinet.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the Japanese government declared a new state of emergency in Tokyo since Monday. The emergency will last until August 22, including the entire period of the Olympic Games, set to run from July 23 to August 8.