UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Opposition Demands Extraordinary Parliament Session Amid COVID-19 Spike - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Japan's Opposition Demands Extraordinary Parliament Session Amid COVID-19 Spike - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Four Japanese opposition parties have submitted a request to the lower house to convene an extraordinary session of the parliament to address the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the forthcoming Olympic Games, national media reported on Friday.

The latest parliamentary session ended on June 16. The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, along with three others, demanded early last month that the government grant a three-month extension to the session to discuss the country's COVID-19 response, threatening a no-confidence motion if their demand is not met.

The opposition believes a new parliamentary session is necessary due to the lack of government measures to curb the pandemic during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in light of surge in infections in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures a week before the start of the sporting event, as well as unreasonable bans on the sale of alcohol in restaurants and bars, the NHK broadcaster said.

The 53rd article of Japanese constitution stipulates that if a quarter of the lower or upper house members demand an extraordinary session, the government must grant the request, but the time frame remains at the discretion of the cabinet.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the Japanese government declared a new state of emergency in Tokyo since Monday. The emergency will last until August 22, including the entire period of the Olympic Games, set to run from July 23 to August 8.

Related Topics

Parliament Sale Tokyo June July August Olympics Media Event From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

12 seconds ago

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by ..

4 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 16, 2021 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.