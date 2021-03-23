UrduPoint.com
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Says Will Not Attend Olympic Torch Relay On Thursday

Muhammad Rameez 24 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:59 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that he would not be participating in the March 25 Olympic Torch Relay of the 2021 Tokyo Games

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that he would not be participating in the March 25 Olympic Torch Relay of the 2021 Tokyo Games.

The journey of the Olympic Torch through Japan's all 47 prefectures will start at the J-Village National Training Centre in Fukushima on Thursday and finish at the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Tokyo on July 23.

"Following a thorough assessment of the matter, including the schedule of parliamentary meetings, I made a decision to not attend [the ceremony].

I really hope that the Olympic Torch Relay will be a cherished occasion for people throughout Japan to feel that the games are approaching," Suga said in response to media inquiries.

The Tokyo Olympics were meant to be hosted by Japan last summer, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic and will now take place this year, from July 23 to August 8. On Saturday, organizers of the Tokyo Olympics announced that foreign spectators would not be allowed at the games.

