Japan's Saito Aims To Emulate Late Father With Judo Olympic Gold

Published July 04, 2024

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Japanese judo heavyweight Tatsuru Saito will be driven by the memory of his famous father when he goes for Paris Olympic gold.

Hitoshi Saito was a judo great who triumphed at consecutive Olympics in 1984 and 1988 at over 95 kilograms.

He died of cancer in 2015 aged 54 but his "spirit lives on" in his son, according to Yasuhiro Yamashita, a former Olympic champion who until last year headed Japan's judo federation.

Yamashita has long been convinced of the 22-year-old Saito's potential and said after watching him compete as a junior that they were witnessing a special talent.

"No other heavyweight can twist his hips as much as he does when he throws an opponent," Yamashita said.

Hitoshi Saito enjoyed world and Olympic success in the 1980s, but lost to Yamashita in three consecutive finals at the open-weight All-Japan Judo Championships.

He quipped that he had "climbed Everest but never climbed Mount Fuji", but he finally claimed the title in 1988 after Yamashita had retired.

