Japan's Saito Aims To Emulate Late Father With Judo Olympic Gold
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 04, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Japanese judo heavyweight Tatsuru Saito will be driven by the memory of his famous father when he goes for Paris Olympic gold.
Hitoshi Saito was a judo great who triumphed at consecutive Olympics in 1984 and 1988 at over 95 kilograms.
He died of cancer in 2015 aged 54 but his "spirit lives on" in his son, according to Yasuhiro Yamashita, a former Olympic champion who until last year headed Japan's judo federation.
Yamashita has long been convinced of the 22-year-old Saito's potential and said after watching him compete as a junior that they were witnessing a special talent.
"No other heavyweight can twist his hips as much as he does when he throws an opponent," Yamashita said.
Hitoshi Saito enjoyed world and Olympic success in the 1980s, but lost to Yamashita in three consecutive finals at the open-weight All-Japan Judo Championships.
He quipped that he had "climbed Everest but never climbed Mount Fuji", but he finally claimed the title in 1988 after Yamashita had retired.
Recent Stories
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exp ..
Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack
More Stories From Sports
-
Osaka focuses on Olympics after Wimbledon KO6 hours ago
-
Murray teams up with Raducanu in Wimbledon British dream team7 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 3 results - 3rd update7 hours ago
-
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamabad9 hours ago
-
Alcaraz marches on at Wimbledon as Osaka returns to Centre Court9 hours ago
-
Alcaraz coasts into Wimbledon third round9 hours ago
-
Cavendish makes Tour de France history with 35th stage win9 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 3 results - 1st update9 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 3 results13 hours ago
-
Sinner, Alcaraz eye third round of rain-hit Wimbledon14 hours ago
-
Girmay gives hope of worldwide expansion for road cycling17 hours ago
-
Hardik Pandya crowned top T20I all-rounder17 hours ago