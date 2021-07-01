UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Suga Does Not Rule Out Holding Olympics Without Spectators As COVID-19 Surges

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Japan's Suga Does Not Rule Out Holding Olympics Without Spectators as COVID-19 Surges

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday did not rule out holding the Olympic and Paralympic Games without spectators if the situation with COVID-19 worsens.

"I've said before there is a possibility of there being no spectators. In any case, we will act with the safety and security of the Japanese people as our top priority," Suga was quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Previously, the minister in charge of Japan's coronavirus response, Yasutoshi Nishimura, has reaffirmed on multiple occasions that the government is considering tightening safety due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, including banning spectators at the Olympics.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed for a year due to the pandemic, and are currently scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8. The event will be held without spectators from overseas, while the number of domestic spectators is capped at 10,000 at each venue unless the number exceeds 50% of a venue's capacity.

The authorities are pushing ahead with the sporting event despite public concerns and dismay linked to the pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo Japan July August 2020 Olympics Event From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

11 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

18 minutes ago

All Banks, financial institutions will remain clos ..

26 minutes ago

PM vows to further strengthen relations with China

49 minutes ago

Shahzad Akbar calls on LHC CJ-Designate Mohammad A ..

1 hour ago

UAE renews commitment to strengthening cybersecuri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.