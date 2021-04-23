TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga promised on Friday to make this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo as safe as possible as the city prepares for a new state of coronavirus emergency.

The new restrictive measures will be in place in Tokyo and three other prefectures from April 25 to May 11. They are aimed at containing a new surge in infections driven by emerging mutations.

"We are working closely with the International Olympic Committee, the Olympic Organizing Committee, and the Tokyo municipality. We will do what it takes to make it a safe and secure Olympics," Suga told a news conference.

The premier apologized for the new curbs on social life but said that the uptick in cases needed to be dealt with urgently. He said viral variants were already the dominant strains in Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo and made up 30% of Tokyo's active cases.