MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will reaffirm his pledge to hold the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo next year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during a speech in the country's parliament on Monday, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing Suga's draft speech.

The global health crisis prompted Japan to reschedule Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to take place in July and August, to 2021. In September, Suga said that Japan is "determined" to host the Olympics next year.

Suga plans to say that he is "determined to host the games as proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic" according to the draft speech, which still may change, Kyodo reported.

Sources told the news agency that the prime minister will also discuss a plan to lower mobile phone bills, health issues and foreign relations during his Monday speech.

According to Kyodo, Suga will confirm that the Tokyo-Washington alliance is the foundation of Japan's foreign policy.