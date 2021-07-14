UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Suga Urges Olympic Chief To Implement COVID Protocol During Competitions - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 51 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 07:05 PM

Japan's Suga Urges Olympic Chief to Implement COVID Protocol During Competitions - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, in a meeting with the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, pressed for enforcement of COVID-19 measures during the Tokyo Olympic events, Kyodo news reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, in a meeting with the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, pressed for enforcement of COVID-19 measures during the Tokyo Olympic events, Kyodo news reported.

"As the host of the games, I do hope the IOC will make efforts so that all athletes and stakeholders will fully comply," Suga was quoted as saying.

The meeting took place amid public anxiety about hosting a global event in a city that is in its fourth state of emergency due to a new wave of coronavirus infections.

However, the IOC president assured that tight measures are in place as he promised to "not bring any risk to the Japanese people," Bach said as reported.

As part of its COVID measures, the Olympics committee had earlier banned spectators from most of the events during the global events scheduled to run from July 23-August 8.

On Monday, Tokyo declared the fourth state of emergency due to a steady rise in positive COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks. The state of emergency will be in place until August 22, which means it will cover the entire duration of the Olympic Games.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will gather an estimated 19,000 athletes and 41,000 accompanying persons. Spectators not exceeding 50% of available seats and 10,000 people per stadium will only be allowed in the prefectures of Fukushima, Ibaraki, Miyagi, and Shizuoka.

The Paralympic Games are scheduled to start on August 24 and end on September 5.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Shizuoka Fukushima Tokyo July August September Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Belarus' Opposition Movement Leader Reports Search ..

49 seconds ago

Helpline launched for crisis support, suicide prev ..

50 seconds ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Richard Mille create new exhibit ..

6 minutes ago

India, Maldives Discuss Cooperation, Fight Against ..

53 seconds ago

PPP fails to deliver in Sindh province: Ali Nawaz

5 minutes ago

Sindh govt closes recreational places, indoor dini ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.